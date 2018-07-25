Fiona Onasanya MP charged with perverting the course of justice
- 25 July 2018
An MP has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 12 July, as reported by the Peterborough Telegraph.
The 34-year-old, who won the seat for Labour in the 2017 general election, is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on 13 August.
It is not known when the alleged offence took place. The BBC has contacted Ms Onasanya's office.
Before becoming an MP, Ms Onasanya worked as a solicitor.