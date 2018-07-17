Boy, 10, killed in bike and lorry crash in Wisbech named
- 17 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 10-year-old boy who died when his bicycle was involved in a collision with a lorry has been named by police.
Kastytis Dambrauskas, of Cox Close, Wisbech, was riding his bike on Weasenham Lane in the town at about 08:30 BST on Monday.
He died at the scene of the accident in the south of Wisbech.
Cambridgeshire Police said no arrests have been made and they are continuing to appeal for witnesses while they investigate what happened