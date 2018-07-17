Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash happened on Weasenham Lane during rush hour

A 10-year-old boy who died when his bicycle was involved in a collision with a lorry has been named by police.

Kastytis Dambrauskas, of Cox Close, Wisbech, was riding his bike on Weasenham Lane in the town at about 08:30 BST on Monday.

He died at the scene of the accident in the south of Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Police said no arrests have been made and they are continuing to appeal for witnesses while they investigate what happened