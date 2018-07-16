Boy, 10, riding bike dies in crash with lorry in Wisbech
- 16 July 2018
A 10-year-old boy who was riding a bike has died following a collision with a lorry in Wisbech.
The child died at the scene of the crash on Weasenham Lane.
Cambridgeshire Police said emergency services were called at 08:36 BST on Monday. Further details of the incident have not been released at this stage.
The road is closed in both directions and motorists have been advised to avoid the area or expect delays.