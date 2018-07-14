Image caption The stowaway cat has now been reunited with her owner

The owner of a cat that stowed away in a windscreen repair van has been found after appeals on social media.

The cat - nicknamed Kitty - was found by a worker when he returned to his Cambridgeshire home after several jobs across East Anglia on 30 June.

The cat was not microchipped and was handed to vets.

As it turned out, it had travelled more than 60 miles from Ipswich, where the cat - named Pandora - has been reunited with her owner.

The windscreen repair man said he had no idea where he might have picked up his hitchhiker as he had attended several jobs in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

He looked after it at his Chatteris home before taking it to the town's Best Friends Vet Group Practice.

The group posted the pet's photo on community groups and lost pet pages on social media.

Image copyright Best Friends Group Image caption Veterinary nurse Abi Box with Pandora and owner Sharna Flaherty (centre) and rescue centre founder Josh Flanagan

The ginger and white female was taken in by Josh Flanagan from Fenland Animal Rescue while vets continued to hunt for the calico kitty's owner.

Hundreds of people shared the posts on social media and almost two weeks after she stowed away, her owner Sharna Flaherty, from Ipswich, was alerted by a friend.

Image caption Social media appeals helped locate Pandora's owner

The pair have been reunited and Ms Flaherty asked the vets to microchip her wayward moggy which they did free of charge "as a goodwill gesture to mark a nice end to the story".