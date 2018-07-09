Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Cracknell won gold at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics in the coxless four

Two-time Olympic champion James Cracknell will be eligible to row in the Boat Race while he undertakes a Cambridge University degree.

The 46-year-old won gold at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games.

He will begin a masters degree in philosophy later this year, meaning he could join the university rowing squad for the annual race against Oxford.

He told the Daily Mail: "The challenge of taking on guys 25 years younger, and the race itself, is hugely appealing."

A Cambridge University spokeswoman confirmed his full-time degree could allow him to join the team.

Oldest man

Cracknell said on Twitter he was "honoured" to have gained his place on the course.

"I'll need the support of my amazing family to do the course and, if I go for Boat Race selection, support of old heart and lungs required #nevertooold," he added.

If Cracknell were to row against Oxford, in April 2019, he would become the oldest man to compete in the race.

The record holder is currently Mike Wherley, who rowed for Oxford in 2008 at the age of 36.

Cambridge beat Oxford in all four races - men's, women's and both reserves - in the event on the River Thames earlier this year.