Image caption The stowaway calico cat has been called Kitty - for now

Vets are trying to find the owner of a curious cat that stowed away in the back of a windscreen repair van.

The mobile technician discovered the ginger and white female when he returned to his home in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, after working across East Anglia.

The unchipped cat could have hopped in the back from as far away as Ipswich, vets said.

Appeals have been put on social media to locate her owner.

The windscreen repair man found the calico moggy after working in Chatteris, Cambridge, March, Wisbech, Peterborough and Ipswich on Saturday.

He looked after it over the weekend before taking it to Best Friends Vet Group Practice in Chatteris.

"We're trying to find the owner as she's in very good condition, and very affectionate," receptionist Denise Woodley said.

Image caption It is hoped social media appeals will locate the owner

The group has posted news about the calico kitty on community groups and missing pet sites on social media.

"We've had hundreds and hundreds of shares, as everyone's rooting for this kitty to find its home," she said.

"There's someone out there who is really upset their cat hasn't come home."

As the cat is not microchipped, Ms Woodley said they would require proof of ownership - including photographs - before they would release her.