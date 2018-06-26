Image copyright Google Image caption A bus and lorry crashed on the A47 in the Fens

Several people have been seriously hurt in a crash between a bus and a lorry in the Cambridgeshire Fens, ambulance crews said.

About 15 people were hurt in the accident at about 07:30 BST on the A47 Thorney Road in Guyhirn.

The East of England Ambulance Service said its crews were "caring for several seriously injured patients".

The air ambulance charity Magpas said it was called to a "major incident" and was treating about 15 people.

Police also described some of the injuries as "serious". The fire service is also at the scene.

The injured are being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge; the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk; and Peterborough City Hospital.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, and a Hazardous Area Response Team.