Firefighters tackle Wisbech warehouse blaze

  • 24 June 2018
Warehouse fire, Wisbech Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption The fire services says there are a lot of emergency vehicles attending and are asking people to avoid the area

About 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial warehouse in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the "well-developed" fire on Brigstock Road in Wisbech at about 11:00 BST.

People in the area have been asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed if they live close to warehouse.

Firefighters from Norfolk have been drafted in to help fight the blaze.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Crews from Wisbech, March, Chatteris, Dogsthorpe, Whittlesey and Huntingdon are in attendance, as well as crews from Norfolk

