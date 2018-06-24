Firefighters tackle Wisbech warehouse blaze
- 24 June 2018
About 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial warehouse in Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the "well-developed" fire on Brigstock Road in Wisbech at about 11:00 BST.
People in the area have been asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed if they live close to warehouse.
Firefighters from Norfolk have been drafted in to help fight the blaze.