A man died when he was hit by a HGV while he was repairing a tractor at the side of the road.

The man, in his 40s, was hit in Main Drove, near Little Downham in Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday at about 14:15 BST and died at the scene.

Another man, who was also fixing the tractor, received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 50s, was uninjured. No arrests have been made but police are investigating.