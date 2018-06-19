Hinchingbrooke Park death: Woman charged with perverting course of justice
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man found with a stab wound in a Cambridgeshire park.
Sam Mechelewski, 20, was found dead in Huntingdon's Hinchingbrooke Park on 1 February.
Ciara Ratcliffe, 21, of Sycamore Drive in the town, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
She has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. She is due appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 26 June.
Last week, Jordan Shepherd, 23, from Chatteris, and Ashley White, 20, from Brampton, were charged with murdering Mr Mechelewski.
A man in his late teens, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on bail until 10 July.