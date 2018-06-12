Hinchingbrooke Park stab murder: Two charged
Two people re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a Huntingdon man have been charged with his murder.
Sam Mechelewski, 20, was found dead with a stab wound in the town's Hinchingbrooke Park on 1 February.
Jordan Shepherd, 23, from Chatteris, and Ashley White, 20, from Brampton, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A man in his late teens, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on bail until 10 July.
White has also been charged with possession of cannabis.