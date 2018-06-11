Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ricky Miller joined Peterborough United last summer

A professional footballer accused of assaulting a police officer has had the charge dropped and been given a 42-month driving ban for a related charge.

Peterborough United striker Ricky Miller was accused of assault and threatening behaviour against two officers, both of which he had denied.

City magistrates heard no evidence was offered in the case.

The 29-year-old, of Welwyn Garden City, changed his plea and admitted failing to provide a blood specimen.

As well as the driving ban he was given a 12-month community order, which includes treatment for alcohol dependency, and a £300 fine.

Denied charges

The case related to an alleged incident in Peterborough on 5 November last year.

Miller had denied all three charges at a hearing on 22 November.

The blood charge stemmed from him being suspected of having driven a vehicle and required to provide a specimen to test, under the Road Traffic Act.

Miller joined Peterborough on a three-year contract from non-league Dover last summer.

He was added to the transfer list after failing to score in his first 13 games and had a loan spell at Mansfield Town, where he scored once in eight appearances.

A Peterborough United spokesman said Ricky Miller was still contracted to the club and negotiations with other clubs were ongoing.