Image caption The stabbing took place on Sidney Street in the early hours

Three men were stabbed during an attack near a nightclub, police say.

The victims were taken to hospital with knife wounds following the assault in Sidney Road, Cambridge at about 03:30 BST.

Two of the three, all in their late 30s, were later discharged but one remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Cambridgeshire Police said two men aged in their 20s were arrested and are in custody at Parkside police station.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the attack, which took place between a taxi rank and the Ballare nightclub.

Last month, two teenage boys were stabbed on the same street in the centre of Cambridge.

At the time Daniel Zeichner, Labour MP for Cambridge, described the stabbings as "shocking" adding he hoped knife crime would not become "common" in the city.