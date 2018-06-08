Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Frost: Double fatal 117mph driver caught on CCTV

A drug-fuelled motorist who killed two pedestrians and fled with £72,000 in a suitcase has been ordered to repay double the amount he was caught with.

Richard Frost, 39, hit speeds of up to 117mph before killing two men along the B1091 in Cambridgeshire in 2017.

In March he was jailed for 12 years and one month at Cambridge Crown Court.

At the same court, he was ordered to pay more than £170,000 for money earned with the "benefit of criminal conduct".

He admitted causing the deaths of Thomas Fletcher, 19, and Thomas Northam, 22, by dangerous driving, as well as a count of money laundering.

The money he must repay includes that found in the suitcase and further funds police found in a bank account.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Richard Frost was on police bail when he killed two pedestrians

Frost was told by Judge David Farrell he must pay the money in 28 days or face an extra two years imprisonment.

He had binged on cocaine for 18 hours before ploughing into the pair from behind in his BMW X5, the court heard.

Frost had been driving along the verge on the wrong side of the road before the crash near Yaxley at about 11:00 GMT on 2 January 2017.

The court had previously heard he was using the hard shoulder and lay-bys to undertake vehicles at speed and one witness described him as "driving like a nutter".

On a 999 call played to the court another witness said "if he doesn't run into someone or kill someone it will be a miracle".

The court was told he then made off through fields and assaulted a man who tried to make him wait for police.

Officers found him asleep at his mother's house in Chelmsford later that evening and the suitcase was found in the garden.