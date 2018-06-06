Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Officer searching for Tadas Sostakas released a CCTV image taken near the scene of the fatal crash

A man thought to have been driving a car at the time of a fatal crash may have left the country, police have said.

Tadas Sostakas, 37, was seen fleeing from the scene where a Mercedes crashed into a ditch near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s, thought to have been a passenger, died.

Although Mr Sostakas was injured and had blood on him, Norfolk Police said, he may now have gone abroad.

Mr Sostakas was seen leaving the area of the crash between Wisbech Road and First Marsh Road shortly after 15:00 BST.

Witnesses described him wearing muddied clothes with blood on his top, face and hands.

Police said they were "concerned for his wellbeing and would also like to speak with Mr Sostakas concerning the collision".

He was wearing a white and blue t-shirt with dark tracksuit bottoms. He had socks on, but no shoes.

Officers have been searching the area with the help of police dogs and the NPAS (National Police Air Service) helicopter and have checked local hospitals - but have found no trace of him.

They have now said they "believe Mr Sostakas may have left the country and travelled abroad".

"Enquiries are ongoing with authorities to trace him," a spokesman added.