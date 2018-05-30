Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The turbine fire was reported after storms hit the Fens overnight

An 89m (292ft) wind turbine caught fire after storms hit Cambridgeshire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the top of the turbine in Benwick Road, Doddington, at about 07:50 BST.

Parts of it have broken off, with debris scattered in the area but there is no danger to the public, the fire service said.

Residents reported thunder and lightning overnight. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were on standby but the fire was allowed to burn out safely and required no action from them.

A spokesman for renewable energy company Siemens Gamesa, which oversees the operation and maintenance of the turbines at Ransonmoor Wind Farm in the village, said its engineers were investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

