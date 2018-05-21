Cambridgeshire

Peterborough driver has 'lucky escape' as pole pierces car

  • 21 May 2018
Pole in car Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption The pole narrowly missed a child seat, although no children were in the car at the time

A driver had a lucky escape when a metal pole crashed through the front window of her car, up through the steering wheel, past a baby seat and out the back window, police said.

The woman, who hit bollards and the pole in Gunthorpe Ridings, Peterborough, was unhurt.

No-one else was in the car at the time of the crash at about 10:20 BST on Monday, and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

No arrest was made, they confirmed.

Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption The pole came up through the steering wheel

Officers, who came across the crash involving a red Renault Megane, tweeted to say the driver had a "lucky escape".

Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption The hole made by the pole can be seen (bottom, centre) of this photograph
Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption The end of the pole pierced a sun visor on the passenger side, but no-one else was in the car
Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the woman hit a fence of bollards and metal poles on Gunthorpe Ridings in Peterborough

