Peterborough driver has 'lucky escape' as pole pierces car
A driver had a lucky escape when a metal pole crashed through the front window of her car, up through the steering wheel, past a baby seat and out the back window, police said.
The woman, who hit bollards and the pole in Gunthorpe Ridings, Peterborough, was unhurt.
No-one else was in the car at the time of the crash at about 10:20 BST on Monday, and no other vehicles were involved, police said.
No arrest was made, they confirmed.
Officers, who came across the crash involving a red Renault Megane, tweeted to say the driver had a "lucky escape".