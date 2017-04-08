Crashed WW2 Spitfire's first flight since 1944
A World War Two Spitfire has flown for the first time in more than 70 years after undergoing a three-year restoration costing £3m.
Pilot John Romain took off from Duxford in Cambridgeshire and plans more air testing "over the next couple of days".
Its initial post-restoration flight on 11 March had to be cancelled because of a problem with its carburettor.
Spitfire NH341 flew 27 combat missions between June and July 1944 before it was shot down near Caen in France.
Aero Legends spokesman Elliot Styles said Mr Romain described the test flight as "a huge success".
He added: "John has got the engineers to make a few adjustments to trim NH341's ailerons which will improve her stability in flight.
"We will be launching NH341 again over the next couple of days to complete further air testing."
The Spitfire was flown by nine pilots from the Royal Canadian Air Force's 411 (Grizzly Bear) squadron during its short service.
The French Resistance helped pilot Jimmy Jeffrey return to his unit after it was shot down.
It remained in France until Aero Legends Ltd bought it in 2011.