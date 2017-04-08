Image copyright Peter Green Image caption It was its first flight since its brief service with the Royal Canadian Air Force in summer 1944

A World War Two Spitfire has flown for the first time in more than 70 years after undergoing a three-year restoration costing £3m.

Pilot John Romain took off from Duxford in Cambridgeshire and plans more air testing "over the next couple of days".

Its initial post-restoration flight on 11 March had to be cancelled because of a problem with its carburettor.

Spitfire NH341 flew 27 combat missions between June and July 1944 before it was shot down near Caen in France.

Image copyright Peter Green Image caption The aeroplane was flown from the airport at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford

Image copyright Peter Green Image caption Spitfire NH341 has been converted into a two-seat trainer plane as part of the £3m restoration.

Aero Legends spokesman Elliot Styles said Mr Romain described the test flight as "a huge success".

He added: "John has got the engineers to make a few adjustments to trim NH341's ailerons which will improve her stability in flight.

"We will be launching NH341 again over the next couple of days to complete further air testing."

The Spitfire was flown by nine pilots from the Royal Canadian Air Force's 411 (Grizzly Bear) squadron during its short service.

The French Resistance helped pilot Jimmy Jeffrey return to his unit after it was shot down.

It remained in France until Aero Legends Ltd bought it in 2011.