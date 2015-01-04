Linton Zoo lions play with old Christmas trees
Lions at a Cambridgeshire zoo are being given old trees to play with as a post-Christmas treat.
Real Christmas trees are "like catnip" to lions, Linton Zoological Gardens' director Kim Simmons said.
The trees are used as toys by the big cats while others are used in the zoo's bio-burner to provide additional heating for the buildings.
People have been dropping off individual trees and a number of nurseries have donated unsold ones.
Catnip, sometimes known at catmint, is a plant of the mint family and can cause many cats euphoria.
"We've already had quite a few trees coming in, which are giving the lions hours of fun," Miss Simmons said.
Christmas trees that still have a root ball are being re-planted in a small meadow area of the zoo and in the snowy owl enclosure.