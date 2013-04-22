Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire police target prolific shoplifters with postcards

  • 22 April 2013
Shoplifter warning postcard
Image caption Officers are personally delivering the cards to the homes of prolific thieves

Prolific shoplifters in Cambridgeshire are receiving hand-delivered postcards from the police, warning "we're watching you".

It is part of a county-wide crackdown to deter repeat offenders and warn them of the consequences of theft.

The reverse of the card reads: "Last year we arrested more than 1,500 of you."

A spokesman said: "Our message is, 'You're being watched so don't risk a trip to custody by shoplifting'."

In the past year there were 4,357 reported shoplifting incidents in Cambridgeshire - a slight rise on the year before when there were 4,319.

Hundreds of the cards are expected to be delivered as part of a month-long campaign to tackle "crime trends" in the county.

Posters are also being distributed to schools warning: "It doesn't matter how many A*s you get if you're caught shoplifting. No one wants to employ a thief."

Community safety officer, Julie Hanrahan, said: "The postcards are just one of a range of measures we are taking to tackle this type of crime, which has a huge effect on the business community and ultimately impacts on other shoppers."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites