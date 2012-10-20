Image caption Forensic teams and police at the scene of the double stabbing in Peterborough on Wednesday

Detectives investigating a double stabbing in Peterborough have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The 21-year-old was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police in Ely on Friday.

Two men were attacked at a house in Gilpin Street on Wednesday morning. Saulius Grigoravicius, 20, died at the scene.

The second victim, believed to be in his 20s and Lithuanian, was seriously injured in the attack.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital and has not yet been named.

Mr Grigoravicius was identified on Friday and a post-mortem examination found he had been stabbed in the heart, police said.

The 21-year-old man detained on Friday evening is being questioned by detectives at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough.