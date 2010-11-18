Plans to build two new hotels in Cambridge have been approved by city councillors.

The schemes will see a seven-storey 157-bed hotel in Station Road and a six-storey 219-bed development in Newmarket Road.

Plans for both sites were scaled down and changed after councillors rejected them earlier this year citing design and size.

Residents' associations in both areas had objected to the schemes.

'Traffic problems'

The hotel in Newmarket Road - believed to be a Travelodge - was opposed by three groups.

Brunswick and North Kite Residents' Association, Petersfield Area Community Trust and Riverside Area Residents' Association felt it was too big and would cause traffic problems.

Clare Blair, executive councillor for growth on Cambridge City Council, said: "It has been very carefully thought through.

"It does have some car parking on site and we are hoping that people will come not by car but by alternative means."

But Harry Goode, of the Riverside Residents' Association, said: "This is going to give us very serious traffic problems."