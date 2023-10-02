Bristol man who died in attack was 'beloved' by community
The family of a man who died after being attacked on Friday said they are "heartbroken".
Hubert Brown, 61, from Easton, died from a stab wound he suffered during an incident in St Paul's in Bristol, which is being treated as a race-hate crime.
A 36-year-old woman has been charged with his murder and has appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court today.
His family said Mr Brown was a "kind-hearted, harmless individual".
"During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many," the family added.
"He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual, it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.
"Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing.
"Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.
"As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other's presence and shared memories."
Christina Howell, 36, of Easton, has been charged with murder in connection to Mr Brown's death.
She has been remanded in custody, and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on 30 October.
