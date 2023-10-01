Bristol woman charged with murder after St Pauls stabbing
A woman has been charged with murder after a "popular community figure" was stabbed to death in what police are treating as a race-hate crime.
Christina Howell, 36, of Easton was charged after a man his 60s, who has not been named, died from a stab wound.
Police said the incident happened on Grosvenor Road in St Paul's in Bristol just before 15:20 BST on Friday.
She has been held in custody until she due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the victim's family had been offered assistance by Bristol hate crime support charity SARI.
Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said the force's thoughts were "very much with the family and friends of the deceased" who was a familiar and popular figure to many people in St Paul's.
"We remain very grateful to the community for their prompt action to help the injured man and support for our investigation immediately after this tragedy," he said.
"You will still see an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue."
