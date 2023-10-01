Bristol teenager injured in 'attack by 10-strong gang'
A teenage boy was taken to hospital for suspected stab wounds after he was attacked by 10 others.
The assault happened in Wade Street, Bristol, near John Cozens House on Saturday at around 20:15 BST.
The 17-year-old was hurt but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victim told officers he was attacked by a group of boys and sought refuge at a friend's home nearby.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were making inquiries at the scene and searching the area for the attackers.
