Murder arrest over St Pauls street stabbing
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death.
Police were called to Grosvenor Road in the St Paul's area of Bristol just before 15:20 BST on Friday.
The victim, who has not been named but is in his 60s, went to hospital before police arrived, but later died.
Members of the public detained the woman in her 30s on Grosvenor Road until officers turned up and she was arrested.
She was initially held on suspicion of wounding with intent, Avon and Somerset Police said, although that was later changed to murder after the man's death.
Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: "This is very sad news. I would like to thank members of the public that came to the victim's assistance.
"Our neighbourhood officers will carry out uniformed patrols of the area as we continue our work with the community, the council and other partners to tackle violence on our streets."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
