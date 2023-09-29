Great Western Railway services reduced due to weekend strike
- Published
Train drivers are set to take further strike action, disrupting rail services on Saturday and next Wednesday.
The walkout by members of the Aslef union will see Great Western Rail (GWR) timetables significantly affected.
Services will start later (07:00 BST) and journeys must be completed by around 18:30.
The pay dispute, which includes an overtime ban, could affect services until Christmas, Aslef has said.
Passenger who already have tickets for strike days will be able to use them on alternative days, GWR said.
The operator warned that trains will be much busier than previous strike days and customers have been urged to travel on other days if they can.
There will be no rail services to Weston-super-Mare on Saturday, and those going to the UK Pride event should organise alternative means of transport.
Those attending Exeter Chiefs or Exeter City games should also note there will no services on the Exmouth branch, the train service added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk