People with cancer take to the catwalk for charity in Bath
- Published
People with cancer have taken to the catwalk in a "fusion of fashion and compassion" to raise money for charity.
Strength in Style at the Assembly Rooms in Bath was an exclusive fashion show supporting Children's Hospice South West, Dorothy House and We Get It.
More than 250 tickets were sold for the event on Thursday.
"I've never done this before, it has really brought me out of my comfort zone," said Leigh Forster, catwalk model.
"It has really given me the confidence to do anything."
The runway show worked with local retailers to combine fashion, creativity, sustainability and empowerment.
Specialist cancer nurses and doctors also got involved in the catwalk.
Visitors had the opportunity to learn about the charities that support those affected by cancer and life-limiting illnesses.
One of the charities, We Get It, provides support, resources and social events to bring the community together.
Laura Phillips, founder of We Get It, said: "The models look stunning and beautiful, they are loving it.
"We are showing how three different charities can work together and collaborate to achieve something brilliant."
In the show, the latest designs from five independent Bath-based retailers - Blue, Boho, Grace & Mabel, Portman and Tillian - as well as a sustainable sets from local charity shops were showcased.
