New hospital centre in Bristol to provide more surgeries
A new hospital centre should allow for an additional 6,500 operations to be carried out each year.
The £49.9m elective centre at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, will include four surgical theatres and 40 beds.
The facility will serve patients across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire and is planned to open in Spring 2025.
The plans have received approval from the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England.
The centre will be fitted out with x-ray facilities and 12 rooms where patients prepare and recover from surgery.
The centre will reduce waiting times for some common procedures such as hip and knee replacements.
It will be separated from emergency services and surgical beds reducing the risk of short-notice cancellations.
Professor Tim Whittlestone, chief medical officer at North Bristol Healthcare Trust, said: "The centre will provide capacity for an additional 6,500 operations a year to be carried out, benefiting patients across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire."
Stuart Walker, chief medical officer and deputy chief executive at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, added: "Our organisations are working together to develop plans to ensure there are mutual benefits for both Trust's services, so that more people can be cared for as quickly as possible."
