Bristol teacher who sent naked photos to student banned
- Published
A teacher who sent naked photos of himself to a girl has been banned from the profession indefinitely.
Tyler Lewis, 27, turned up near the student's home with flowers and perfume, and they kissed in his car.
The PE teacher was warned by Corsham School in Wiltshire about his conduct towards the child but persisted.
A Teaching Regulation Agency panel found all allegations proven and Lewis guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.
The teacher exchanged inappropriate messages with the youngster, Student A, over a two-year period and sent flowers to her home with a note saying: "Remember how beautiful you are."
The report said that after staff raised concerns, the teacher was suspended pending an investigation and resigned five days later.
Lewis admitted at a school investigation meeting almost a year before his resignation that he exchanged private messages with the girl on social media.
The girl told the panel he sent her inappropriate photos, including a picture of his penis, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said the teacher repeatedly asked her to meet him in the changing rooms because it would be "a good place to have sex".
'No empathy'
Lewis said in his letter to the panel: "I want to make it very clear that I am completely aware of my wrongdoings in this investigation, and my inappropriate involvements with Student A have rightfully cost me so much in my life already.
"My behaviour regarding the situation has been highly unprofessional and should never have happened."
But the panel's report said: "Lewis failed to demonstrate any degree of empathy or acknowledge the impact of his actions on others.
"The panel noted that his letter focused solely on his apology and the impact of his own actions on himself.
"The panel felt that Lewis did not have a basic understanding of how serious his actions were."
A Corsham School spokesperson said: "The safety and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority, and we ensure this through rigorous application of the school's policies and procedures."
