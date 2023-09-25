Temple Meads station scaffolding to stay for three more years
Scaffolding at Bristol Temple Meads will stay up for three more years as part of a restoration project.
Network Rail is refurbishing and restoring the giant roof built in the 1870s, as part of a wider programme.
Construction on the roof is due to finish in December 2025, while the scaffolding will be removed by December 2026, according to a council report.
New anti-ramming barriers will also be installed to prevent any potential terrorist attacks.
The Bristol City Council report also says derelict rooms along Station Approach will be reopened with new toilets.
An update on the works to the train station, as well as the wider Temple Quarter regeneration project, will be given to councillors on the growth and regeneration scrutiny commission on Thursday.
A commission report said: "To improve security and meet current legislation and guidance on security of nationally significant infrastructure, anti-hostile vehicle measures will be installed around the entrances to the station.
"These are designed to allow passage of pedestrians, wheelchairs, buggies, cycles and can accommodate emergency and servicing vehicles as required."
Bike racks north of the station will be temporarily moved to the terrace outside the Midland Shed.
The designs are still being drawn up and a relocation date will be confirmed "in the next few months". In the longer term, a new "bespoke facility" for cycle parking is planned as part of the Temple Quarter regeneration project.
