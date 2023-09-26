Bristol Airport invests £60m in transport hub and car park
- Published
Bristol Airport is investing more than £60m in creating a public transport hub as part of a plan to expand capacity.
The project hopes to enhance services and accessibility for customers arriving or leaving the airport.
A public transport hub will be created on the top level of a new car park enabling the airport to have one of the region's largest bus interchanges.
There will also be new waiting rooms and rest facilities for passengers, airport bosses added.
The project will take 18 months to complete and will more than double the number of coach bays, from six to 16, as part of a commitment to improve public transport links across the region.
It forms part of Bristol Airport's expansion plan enabling 12 million passengers a year to use the airport, an increased capacity of two million.
Campaigners who were against the expansion because of the climate crisis lost their appeal against the decision in May.
The new multi-storey car park will provide over 2000 spaces and will adjoin the existing multi-storey car park.
The terminal will be accessed via a pedestrian bridge link removing the current pedestrian route of using steps and slopes between the car parks and the terminal.
The internal road improvements and design will segregate pedestrians and vehicles.
Dave Lees, Bristol Airport CEO, said: "This project is transformational for our customers and it is the largest single capital investment project since the terminal opened in 2000.
"During the project, customers will see several temporary changes taking place, including temporary relocation of some car parks and changes to internal roads layouts.
"We will continue to keep customers informed of the changes via directional signage, customer messaging on car park bookings, the website and on social media."
Airport bosses said the expansion will create thousands of new jobs in the years ahead, open-up new direct air links, and support inbound tourism.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk