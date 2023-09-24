Legion remembers 1944 glider crash near Farrington Gurney
A memorial service will be held to commemorate the loss of a Royal British Legion glider that crashed in 1944.
The Weston-super-Mare branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding the service at Milton Cemetery in Weston-super-Mare later.
The Horsa Glider RJ113 crashed near Farrington Gurney, a village in Somerset, on 17 September 1944.
It was carrying 21 Royal Engineers and was piloted by two members of the Glider Pilot Regiment.
The glider was on its way to Arnhem in the Netherlands as part of Operation Market Garden in World War Two.
Just after 11:00, there an explosion on board the glider, blowing off the tail section.
The aircraft soon lost lift and crashed in fields near Paulton, killing everyone on board.
All the casualties were buried at the War Graves Section of Milton Cemetery.
The mayor and mayoress will be attending the ceremony, which has been held annually.
