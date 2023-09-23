Bristol Unicornfest sculptures go on display for final time
- Published
A collection of unicorn sculptures is on display for the final time.
Unicornfest's Farewell Festival is taking place at Propyard in Bristol until Sunday.
Over the summer, 60 of the mythical creatures crafted by artists were dotted around an art trail that spanned the city. At the Farewell Festival, a 61st unicorn will be revealed.
Most of them will be auctioned off in October to raise funds for Leukaemia Care.
Unicornfest is part of the 650th anniversary celebrations for Bristol, which seek to unite the business and creative sectors as well as local communities and schools across Bristol and the surrounding area.
The auction house Auctioneum will manage the in-person, online and telephone bidding system in October, where 58 large unicorns and 40 foals are due to be auctioned.
This year, Leukaemia Care has funded a hospital support worker in Bristol to be on hand at haematology clinics to give advice and signpost services that actively improve the lives of people living with leukaemia.
CEO Zack Pemberton-Whiteley said: "We've truly had such a magical summer in Bristol. Our unicorns have been scanned over 150,000 times by visitors coming from Germany to the USA.
"We're incredibly proud to see people travelling from all over the world to come see all 60."
He said: "The Farewell festival will be the public's last chance to see the complete set of unicorns who will all be retouched by their artists ready for the occasion, ahead of heading to the auction which will raise final vital funds for Leukaemia Care.
"It's also an excellent chance for people who are collecting the unicorns on our app to scan any they have missed; coming along is the only way you can scan our secret 61st unicorn!"
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
.