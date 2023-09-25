Bristol Bears take part in University of Bristol study
- Published
A new sports science study is looking at the way rugby injuries affect the body.
The Bristol Bears will participate in the study Children of the 90s at the University of Bristol.
The research looks at the connection between body composition and injury in elite level rugby players.
The Children of the 90s is a health study in which participants' health is routinely measured throughout their lives.
The Bristol Bears will use scanning equipment, located at the Children of the 90s clinic, to measure how body composition asymmetry affects the likelihood of injury for professional rugby union players.
Principal investigator Dr James Morehen said: "The incidence rate for match injuries in elite senior men's Rugby Union is high in comparison to most team sports.
"Injuries can create a physical, financial, and psychological cost to athletes, coaches, and sporting organisations.
It is, therefore, important to research potential modifiable risk factors in rugby players to reduce this risk of injury."
Professor Nic Timpson added: "It is fantastic that we are able to open the clinic for a new area of sports science research - and we are delighted that the Bristol Bears approached us to assess these leading athletes.
"It is not just great to open up our doors to exciting science, but this work marks part of our civic initiative in Bristol - really reaching out to our participants, the population of Bristol and, of course, new contacts in the Bears."
