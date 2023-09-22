Bristol mass transport network is needed, says leaked draft report
A regional mayor has rejected plans for an underground despite a leaked report suggesting that it could be delivered.
Leaked to Bristol Live, the report by the West of England Combined Authority (Weca) recommended the scheme go forward and said it was achievable.
However, Weca Mayor Dan Norris reiterated to the BBC that the city would never get an underground.
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said a "100% segregated system cannot be delivered without elements of underground to it."
Looking over previous feasibility reports and assessments of the scheme, the report by Mr Norris's own transport chiefs recommends that a new "more transformative system" will be needed.
Four routes were considered with potential tunnels under busy traffic hotspots such as Gloucester Road and Church Road in Bristol.
When asked if the scheme was proposing underground elements, Mr Norris said his view "was very clear".
He said: "The bottom line is, I want to be clear, there will not be an underground in Bristol. This report is part of the reason I think that."
"What I wouldn't rule out at all is the fact there may be an underpass or a bridge or something to an over-ground system," he added.
Mr Norris said any bid he brings forward to government for funding has "got to be plausible" adding "the money is not there in the economy now."
"I think we've got to get real frankly," he added.
'1980s attitude'
Mayor Rees, who first announced plans for a Bristol underground in 2017, said a 100% over ground system would "absolutely disrupt and cause chaos to the city."
"If we want a system that is 100% segregated, which it needs to be if its going to bring about that mobile shift, genuinely getting people out of their cars, then we need elements of underground otherwise it cannot be delivered in a city as dense as Bristol."
"You can't bring a 1980s attitude to a world in the 2020s. We have to be ambitious for Bristol, we have to be driving forward for a genuine solution and something that offers a chapter change in the way we can get around," he added.
The draft report by Weca transport officers recommends that the project moves onto an outline business case (Obc), which sets out more detailed preliminary thoughts regarding the project including a better idea of its costs and what it would look like.
"I think it's a really positive step and positive opportunity for this part of the world," he said.
Estimates for the total cost of an underground network have varied from £4bn to £18bn.
When questioned on concerns over cost, Mayor Rees said: "At no point are we saying we and this part of the world should come up with £18bn."
"This report says it's actually 40%-50% lower costing when we look at the combination of over and underground which is what we've been advocating from the start," he added.
The report is planned to be submitted to a meeting of WECA on 6 October.
