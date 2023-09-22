Take That superfans cannot wait for band's Bristol show
Take That superfans have been sharing their excitement after the band announced an upcoming tour in 2024.
Denise Coles and her stepson Joe Sheppard, both from Bristol, are hoping to get tickets for the Ashton Gate gig.
The band have announced the "This Life" UK tour, in support of their upcoming ninth album of the same name.
"When you're in your hometown and you've got that atmosphere, there's something different about it," Mr Sheppard said.
The band's logo was projected on stadiums across the country on Wednesday night, sparking rumours a tour was about to be announced.
Now, 29 tour dates across 15 cities have confirmed, coinciding with the release of their latest single, "Windows".
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will be joined by support act, Olly Murs, on their final show of the tour at Ashton Gate, on 8 June 2024.
The band last performed at the stadium in 2019 and, of course, Ms Coles and Mr Sheppard were both there.
'Bumper year of concerts'
Mr Sheppard, 35, who has been a fan for as long as he can remember, said: "I grew up doing a lot of music, singing and writing my own stuff, so they've been quite a big influence.
"They connect with all types of people - you've got children that are singing their old stuff now. They're still being introduced and they've got such a wide range of fans.
"They relate to so many different people - that's what I think sets them apart."
Jenny Hutchinson, Ashton Gate's venue director, said: "This has been in the making for a while now.
"When we learned of the teaser and that we were going to be able to put the logo on the side of the stadium, we knew that fans were going to be getting excited and would guess that that was going to be happening.
"We have created an incredible buzz, everything is all organised… to come and see a show at Ashton Gate is a pretty special thing, so we are working really hard to make sure that 2024 is going to be a bumper year of concerts."
