Bristol sea shanty festival to raise cash for boatyard
- Published
A sea shanty festival is hoping to raise thousands of pounds to help rebuild a boatyard destroyed by fire.
The blaze at Underfall Yard in Bristol, in May, did significant damage to historic buildings.
Proceeds from this weekend's Bristol Sea Shanty Festival will help fund the restoration of the site.
The boatyard is one of several charities that will benefit from the event, including the RNLI and Children's Hospice South West.
The Underfall Yard Trust is currently fundraising to rebuild the workshops lost in the fire.
Sea shanty groups will perform at a variety of locations around the harbourside, including the Arnolfini and the SS Great Britain.
Last year, the festival raised over £6,000 for various charities, which include the RNLI, Somerset Prostate Support Association and Children's Hospice South West.
"Bristol Sea Shanty Festival always brings an amazing atmosphere to Underfall Yard, and we can't wait to welcome the shanty crews back this year," said a spokesperson for the Underfall Yard Trust.
"The trust is also hugely grateful to the festival organisers. They have been very supportive, especially in the wake of the fire that devastated several of the yard's workshops in May."
