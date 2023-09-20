Bristol VOI scooter fall leaves woman severely injured
- Published
A young woman suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in an accident involving an e-scooter.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to Park Street in Bristol at about 23:20 BST on 3 September after two women in their 20s fell from a VOI e-scooter they were riding.
One of them was taken to hospital due to her injuries.
The other was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.
She was also arrested on suspicion of driving a mechanically-propelled vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the riders in the lead up to the incident to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.