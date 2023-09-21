UWE Bristol first in the UK to introduce climate change course
A university has become the first in the UK to introduce a climate emergency course, following a campaign by students.
The online course is being piloted at the University of the West of England.
Students can choose to take the course to understand the climate crisis, its causes and consequences and what they can do to mitigate emissions.
It was developed following a successful campaign led by undergraduates Adam Edward and Harry O'Higgins.
If the pilot year is successful, the course could be further developed as a full module for the 2024-25 academic year offering 10 credits counting towards students' final degree classification.
The University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) says there is also potential to make the course available to members of the public.
In 2022, UWE Bristol undergraduate students Adam Edwards and Harry O'Higgins launched a petition calling on the university to implement compulsory climate action education.
They argued that every student at UWE Bristol should have climate education as part of their university experience.
Supported by the Students' Union, the pair took their arguments to the University's Vice-Chancellor who agreed to the development of the course in close collaboration with students.
Traditionally, climate change modules have been limited to courses such as environmental sciences, geography, politics, wildlife ecology and conservation science in UK universities.
While some universities across the globe have developed bespoke climate courses (notably in Tasmania and Barcelona) for all students, it is understood that no such detailed guide to climate change has been introduced at a UK university on a universal basis.
Harry O'Higgins, who studied Accounting and Finance at UWE Bristol, said: "The more informed we are, the better we can mitigate climate change.
"How can a university prepare us for life after education without equipping us with the knowledge of what our personal and career futures will look like on a warming planet?"
Adam Edwards, studying for a master's degree in Financial Technology at UWE Bristol, said the course was not just climate literacy, which is offered across some other academic institutions.
"This module offers the opportunity to truly understand and connect with the climate crisis and how it will affect the future," said Mr Edwards.
The course has been developed by a team of academic staff, professional services staff, alongside Mr O'Higgins, Mr Edwards and the Student's Union.
