'Ruthless' Bristol burglars jailed for stealing thousands
- Published
Two "prolific and ruthless" burglars have been jailed after stealing thousands during a series of break-ins.
Connor Moore, 28, and Joseph Nash, 36, from Bristol, admitted to being involved in eight burglaries and two attempted burglaries.
They broke into pubs and restaurants across Bath, Bristol and North Somerset in 2022, using tools to steal cash.
Moore was jailed for two-and-a-half years and Nash for two years and eight months.
Moore, of Crosscombe Drive in Hartcliffe, and Nash, of Coldpark Gardens in Bishopsworth, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
'Relentless'
Det Insp Keith Smith said: "Two prolific and ruthless burglars have been jailed for their relentless targeting of pubs and restaurants.
"Many pubs and restaurants have struggled with financial issues following the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Moore and Nash made this situation much worse for victims, who were left to deal with the damage and financial loss they caused."
The first incident happened in the early hours of 22 October 2022, when the pair tried to force their way into a restaurant in Chew Stoke, but were unsuccessful and left empty handed, Avon and Somerset Police said.
An hour later they manage to get into a sports club, in south Bristol, and the pair could be seen attacking a CCTV camera before making off with a safe, containing a quantity of cash.
A week later the duo committed a burglary at a pub in Nailsea and again managed to make off with money after searching the premises.
Moore and Nash continued over the following weeks to target other pubs and restaurants in Bath, Pensford, Bedminster, Clifton and Hanham, as well as a bakery in Backwell.
Their final burglary, on 1 December, at a hotel near Long Ashton, saw the pair disturbed and a physical altercation occurred, but they managed to flee the scene, police added.
The pair were both arrested on 15 December and later charged.
