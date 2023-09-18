Life-sized Lego suffragette at university in Bristol
A life-sized model of a suffragette built from more than 30,000 Lego bricks, has gone on display.
The Hope statue, commissioned by the UK Parliament in 2018, stood in the House of Commons before going on tour around the UK.
In the early 20th Century, Bristol had one of the highest levels of suffrage activity outside London.
People are invited to take a look at the statue - on display until 9 October - and learn about suffrage history.
"Hope's arrival provides an opportunity to reflect on the history of the suffrage movement," said Professor Roberta Guerrina, director of the Gender Research Centre.
Through Bristol Women's Voice and Bristol Women's Commission among others, the city continues to champion gender equality and issues which impact women and girls.
Hope will be on tour throughout the UK in the lead up to 2028, to celebrate the 1928 Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act, which gave equal voting rights to all women and men.
