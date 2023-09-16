Bristol horse sculpture unveiled as World War One memorial
A sculpture has been unveiled to remember those involved in the efforts to provide horses for the military in World War One.
The War Horse sculpture, made out of 380 used horseshoes by farrier Jason Baggs, was unveiled in Shirehampton near Bristol.
Shirehampton was home to one of the World War One Remount Centres, set up to train horses for the Western Front.
It will be a memorial to the horses and trainers who lost their lives.
The project has been the culmination of several years' hard work and fundraising by the members of Friends of Lamplighters Marsh and the plinth was supplied by Bristol Port Company.
Representatives from Avonmouth Sea Cadets were present for the unveiling and Peaches Golding, Lord Lieutenant of Bristol, and Darren Jones MP gave speeches.
The sculpture was unveiled on the Daisy Field in Shirehampton, overlooking Avonmouth from where the horses were once shipped out to the front line.