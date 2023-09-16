Bristol horse sculpture unveiled as World War One memorial

A man and a woman stand in front of a horse made of horseshoes
Farrier Jason Baggs, left, made the sculpture after a fundraising effort led by Diane Gait, right
By Steve Mellen
BBC News

A sculpture has been unveiled to remember those involved in the efforts to provide horses for the military in World War One.

The War Horse sculpture, made out of 380 used horseshoes by farrier Jason Baggs, was unveiled in Shirehampton near Bristol.

Shirehampton was home to one of the World War One Remount Centres, set up to train horses for the Western Front.

It will be a memorial to the horses and trainers who lost their lives.

The project has been the culmination of several years' hard work and fundraising by the members of Friends of Lamplighters Marsh and the plinth was supplied by Bristol Port Company.

Peaches Golding, Lord Lieutenant of Bristol, was among the speakers at the event
Local MP Darren Jones also gave a speech
Sea Cadets guarded the sculpture before it was revealed

Representatives from Avonmouth Sea Cadets were present for the unveiling and Peaches Golding, Lord Lieutenant of Bristol, and Darren Jones MP gave speeches.

The sculpture was unveiled on the Daisy Field in Shirehampton, overlooking Avonmouth from where the horses were once shipped out to the front line.

Large crowds braved some rain to watch the unveiling
Onlookers watch the ceremony taking place
The sculpture was made using hundreds of used horseshoes
The horse sculpture against a blue sky

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.