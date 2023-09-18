Bristol M32 bridge repairs will be 'challenging' - National Highways
- Published
A major £22m programme of repairs to a motorway bridge will be "a real challenge", according to National Highways.
The Eastville Viaduct, which carries traffic over junction two of the M32 in Bristol, has serious defects, it said.
The agency said working conditions close to people's houses are going to be "difficult" due to limited space.
Work on the bridge, which is structurally safe and sound, is not scheduled to start until 2026.
The structure, which was built in the 1970s, is used by tens of thousands of drivers every day.
Work will include repairing concrete and corroded bearings, and installing new barriers, waterproofing and drainage.
"Refurbishment of a structure like this, especially in an urban area, is a real challenge," said Terry Robinson, engineering manager for National Highways.
"Eastville Viaduct, the slip roads and the 15 structures which will comprise the scheme, are very complex structures. There's a lot of constraints."
Safety inspectors carried out a general inspection report in June and found significant defects.
Drainage systems are blocked and causing "extensive water staining and corrosion", with water high in chloride, from road salts, going into the structure and leaking onto the pavement below.
Underneath the bridge, several large areas of spalling, when concrete starts cracking and exposing reinforced steel, can be seen.
Historic problems with construction and maintenance have also compounded the issues.
Since the report was published, National Highways has been working with consultants to develop design plans, which are in the process of being handed over to the agency's major projects team.
Sean Walsh, route manager for National Highways, said: "This structure, as with anything, has a design life.
"It's a bridge designed for about 120 years and it's about 50 years old now, so we're at the point where we have to start replacing some elements of it.
"Our aspiration is to leave a positive legacy and to leave this locality better than it was before."
National Highways said it was hopeful there will be minimal disruption for motorists during the repair works.
The M32 will remain open in both directions, although individual slip roads at Eastville will close for extended periods and there will be occasional overnight closures of the motorway.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk