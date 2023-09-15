Actor Joe Sims to host new Radio Bristol breakfast show
Broadchurch actor Joe Sims has been announced as the presenter of BBC Radio Bristol's brand new breakfast show.
From October he will host Joe Sims at Breakfast from 06:00-10:00 BST Monday to Friday.
It is part of changes to local BBC radio stations across the West of England, which will start from 25 September.
Mr Sims says, who is Bristol-born, says it is an honour to present the station's flagship show.
"As the proudest Bristolian in the world, I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and get cracking as the new presenter of the BBC Radio Bristol breakfast show," said Mr Sims.
"It's an honour and a privilege as so many brilliant presenters have gone before me.
"I promise you I will knock my pipe out to provide a boat-load of fun, love and laughter to everyone in my favourite city on the planet."
Mr Sims is known for his role in the ITV BAFTA-award winning drama Broadchurch, where he played plumber Nige Carter opposite Olivia Colman and David Tennant.
His most recent screen work was Jayde Adams' 2023 comedy Ruby Speaking, set in a Bristolian call-centre.
Gareth Roberts, executive editor BBC Radio Bristol, said: "Joe Sims is Mr Bristol, everyone knows him, and it seems he knows everyone - it's hard to find anyone with more passion and pride for this city.
"Joe's infectious humour and natural warmth will make his new breakfast show this autumn the must-listen-to radio programme in Bristol."
Last year, the BBC shared plans to put local information at the heart of its online experience, with greater news provision for 43 areas across England.
The plans focus on more original journalism and in-depth investigations, with 130 additional journalists including a team of 70 investigative journalists across the country.
The radio schedule changes apply to afternoon, evening and weekend schedules for all 39 stations including BBC Radio Somerset, BBC Radio Bristol, BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Radio Wiltshire.
Many of the voices in the new schedules will be familiar to listeners, with some taking on new shows and/or areas.
Stephanie Marshall, senior head of production for BBC West, said: "Our changes reflect the fantastic power of local broadcasting.
"The brand-new line-up gives listeners across the region popular, local voices who are passionate about the areas they live in.
"Our new investigative news teams will also give audiences high-impact, in-depth reporting on demand across radio, tv and online - showcasing our commitment to providing top-notch local services."
Schedule overview
On BBC Radio Bristol Joe Sims is the new presenter of the weekday breakfast show 6am-10am from later this Autumn.
On BBC Radio Somerset Charlie Taylor moves from evenings to weekday breakfast - 6am-10am - as Claire Carter moves from breakfast to present the weekday afternoon show across BBC Radio Bristol and Somerset, 2pm-6pm.
On BBC Radio Gloucestershire Jon Smith takes over the weekday breakfast show - 6am-10am - and Nicky Price will present day times, 10am-2pm.
On BBC Radio Wiltshire Ben Prater continues with breakfast - 6am-10am - and Sue Davies at 10am-2pm.
Weekday afternoons 2-6pm
BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Somerset - Claire Carter: Mon-Thurs, Andy Bennett: Friday
BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Radio Wiltshire - Chris Baxter
Weeknights from 7pm
(Broadcasting across the region)
Monday - Manny Masih
Tuesday and Wednesday - Dan Pascoe
Thursday - Adam Crowther: Upload in the West and James Threlfall: BBC Music Introducing in the West (now on Somerset too) from 8-10pm.
Friday - Kevin Philemon and Andrew Hartley
Weekends
(Broadcasting across the region)
6am-10am - Caroline Martin
10am- 2pm - Andy Bennett
