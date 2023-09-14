Bristol boxing coach training Ukrainian refugee for free
- Published
A boxing coach who has trained British and world champions is now helping a talented young Ukrainian pursue his dreams of a career in the sport.
Vladimir came to Bristol with his family following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.
He was encouraged to attend Bristol Boxing Club after attending a church in the city and coach Chris Sanigar is now offering his services for free.
"It means a lot because I come from a big boxing family," said Vladimir.
Mr Sanigar was a regional champion boxer in his youth and opened Bristol Boxing Club in 1989.
The club is also the home of Empire Fighting Chance, a charity which uses non-contact boxing and support to help young people in need aged between eight and 25.
Mr Sanigar said the children he helps often suffer through inequality and poverty, but that helping Vladimir was a particular joy due to the reasons he arrived in England.
"First of all, we just gave him a big Bristol welcome and we were just so pleased to help him especially because of his circumstances," he said.
"We've been helping people for over 50 years but he's got exceptional circumstances so the more we can do for him the better.
"That's what we do with Vladimir or anyone else who has bad circumstances," added Mr Sanigar.
Saw his potential
Christy McMullen met Vladimir when he visited a Ukrainian hub church set-up in the Hotwells area of the city for people who have been forced to leave the country.
"He was looking for somewhere to go and I could see the potential in him so I phoned Chris and this place has been amazing in helping him.
"The least we can do is reach out and help them," said Mr McMullen.
Vladimir has big ambitions and his aim is to be the national boxing champion of Ukraine.
"I am very grateful to Christy and Chris for the opportunity to train here, for my coaches and for everybody else here," he said.
