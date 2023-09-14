Motorway services near Bristol to become special needs gym
A former motorway service station will be turned into a leisure centre for disabled children and young people.
A Bristol-based charity has secured £3.3m of funding to transform Aust Services, near the M48 Severn Bridge.
The Gympanzees centre will provide a safe space to exercise, have fun and socialise with others, the charity says.
The centre hopes to open in 2026 and welcome more than 200,000 visitors each year.
Until now, the charity have run events in the Easter and summer holidays in special schools.
They are now fundraising so they can refurbish the former service station building with activity rooms, exercise studios and therapy rooms,
'A lifeline'
"Gympanzees has been a lifeline for our family," said Emma, who brings her daughter Isabella to the sessions.
"Isabella is now 10 years old and has quadriplegic cerebral palsy.
"Her mobility is limited; she is a full-time wheelchair user with emerging independent sitting.
"As she has got older, organising a day trip, or simply going to the local park has become challenging."
The site includes a 43,000 sq ft (3994 sq m) building with seven acres ( 2.7 hectares) of green land, a woodland and 500 parking spaces.
Stephanie Wheen, CEO and founder of Gympanzees said: "We have achieved this mammoth first step in fundraising and purchased the building.
"Now we need to fit it out and deliver this much-needed centre for families."
