Bristol police appeal after indecent exposure near play park
- Published
On Wednesday 23 August at about 17.30 BST, a man was seen indecently exposing himself from bushes near a play area in Pettigrove Road, east Bristol.
The man is described as white, around 6ft (1.8m) tall, of slim build with brown hair.
He was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up, skinny jeans and black trainers.
Investigating officer PC Matthew Fairless said: "This is a concerning incident."
He said that the police are pursuing several lines of inquiry. "We are appealing for the public's help," he added.
* If you have any information, or saw the incident, please call 101 and reference incident 5223204845.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.