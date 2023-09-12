Bristol police appeal after indecent exposure near play park

Pettigrove Road signGoogle
Police are looking for a man of slim build, who wore a black puffer jacket

On Wednesday 23 August at about 17.30 BST, a man was seen indecently exposing himself from bushes near a play area in Pettigrove Road, east Bristol.

The man is described as white, around 6ft (1.8m) tall, of slim build with brown hair.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up, skinny jeans and black trainers.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Fairless said: "This is a concerning incident."

He said that the police are pursuing several lines of inquiry. "We are appealing for the public's help," he added.

* If you have any information, or saw the incident, please call 101 and reference incident 5223204845.

