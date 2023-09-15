Bristol exhibition to 'celebrate what makes us human'
An exhibition by an award-winning social documentary photographer is set to open.
Running from Saturday, the Only Human exhibition by Aneesa Dawoojee will be at the Royal Photographic Society House Gallery in Bristol.
The work explores community, resilience, hope and social discourse.
Dan Jones, CEO of the society, said the "visually captivating" exhibition "celebrates the strength that make us all uniquely human".
The exhibition includes March of the Humming Birds, a collection of photographs which showcase stories of the Caribbean community in the UK and the spirit of carnival.
Also included is The Fighting Spirit of South London, a collection that delves into the lives of martial artists and combat sports athletes from gyms near Ms Dawoojee's home.
Ms Dawoojee, a self-taught photographer, has garnered accolades for her work, including the 2023 Power of Photography Award by Amateur Photographer magazine, and she has been published in Forbes Woman Africa.
The exhibition will end on 19 November.
