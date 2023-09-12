Fee for commercial use of Bristol Downs to be discussed
Personal training and boot camp businesses could have to pay to use a public green space under plans being considered.
Bristol Downs Advisory Panel (DAP) has suggested introducing a fee for commercial activities on The Downs.
Fees on a sliding scale, dependant on size of activity, of between £100-£300 a year have been included in a report.
Chairman of DAP, Robert Westlake, said the move is being considered as the Downs is "struggling for finance".
"We all want to see a lovely Downs but like everything, it comes at a cost," he said.
"But it's not just to do with finance it's also to do with, 'are these companies properly registered?'.
"Anyone can set up as a personal trainer without training and first aid experience. We believe registered companies can contribute... to help with maintenance," added Mr Westlake.
The chairman said if people pay, the rest of the scheme should become "self-policing".
"If a cowboy operator sets up it would be in the interest of everyone else that it was brought to the attention of authorities and the committee," he added.
The idea of a licencing system has been previously considered by Bristol City Council and has now been proposed again by the DAP to the Downs Committee in a report for its meeting on 18 September.
If agreed, the fee will not apply to large events such as Forwards Festival and circus events, as they "already significantly financially support the space".
Green Party councillor Paula O'Rourke is on the Downs Committee and questioned whether it is right to charge people.
"There's also questions about how do we enforce it because we don't have the resources," she said.
"There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.
"We need a proper strategy review. As with so many other things on the Downs, whether it is van dwellers or travellers, there isn't an easy solution," she added.
